Focus Features Closing Deal On Annapurna-Plan B’s Sundance Pic ‘Kajillionaire’

So it’s Focus Features, not A24, that ultimately will acquire global on Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Focus will handle domestic, while Universal will release it abroad.

A24 had made the first bid to Annapurna, but sources say the studio was waiting for others to come in.

Written and directed by July, Kajillionaire follows con artists Theresa and Robert, who spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a kind stranger, Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), into joining their next scheme, completely shaking up Old Dolio’s routine. Her unlikely connection with Melanie begins to challenge Old Dolio’s odd and stoic reality — and she finds herself suddenly caught between the only family she has ever known and the prospect of total freedom.

The film also stars two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins and three-time nominee Debra Winger.