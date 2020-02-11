‘Florida Girls’ Creator Laura Chinn Inks Overall Deal With Lionsgate TV

Florida Girls creator and star Laura Chinn is expanding her relationship with Lionsgate, the producer behind her praised Pop TV comedy series. Chinn has signed an overall television deal with the studio to to develop and produce scripted original series. She will continue her work on Florida Girls, from Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media, which has been renewed for a second season.

“Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we’re fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator,” said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group Chairman. “We’re very proud of the work we’re already doing together and can’t wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter.”

Chinn is also known for her work on the Lionsgate feature film Warrior, Emmy winner Childrens Hospital, Golden Globe-winning Grey’s Anatomy and The Mick.

“When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision,” said Chinn. “It’s refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together.”

She joins other talent deals at Lionsgate including Courtney Kemp, 3 Arts Entertainment, the Tannenbaum Company, Paul Feig, BBC Studios, Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Universal Music Group, Mary J. Blige, Eugenio Derbez, Yvette Lee Bowser, Mona Scott-Young, the Erwin Brothers, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures.

Chinn is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, Hansen Jacobson.