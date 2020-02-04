‘Flip Or Flop’ Host Tarek El Moussa Schools Rookie Flippers In ‘Flipping 101’

Tarek El Moussa, host of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, will mentor rookie flippers in the network’s Flipping 101w/ Tarek El Moussa.

The new show debuts March 5 at 9PM ET/PT. It will spotlight how newbies cope with unexpected construction delays, crumbling foundations, rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, hoping to reap rewards from risky investments.

“I’m sharing every lesson I’ve learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unscathed,” El Moussa said. “I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning their homes into the best on the block.”

The pilot episode features a young couple who bought a century-old Craftsman-style house without looking at it ahead of time. El Moussa guides them through key decisions — garage v. party room, historic charm v. modern layout — aiming to help them hold onto their investment. Later episodes feature challenging home renovations, including a property that catches fire in the middle of the job and a house previously inhabited by animal hoarders.

In addition to linear airings, episodes of Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa will be available on authenticated digital service HGTV Go on the same day as their TV premieres. HGTV.com and the network’s social media accounts will also feature show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos.