‘Fleabag’ & ‘Chernobyl’ Battle For Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Fleabag and Chernobyl, two of the breakout Brit hits of 2019, will be competing for prizes at the 46th annual Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on March 13.

Sky and HBO’s Chernobyl scooped more nominations than any other show, and will compete in four categories including Best Drama Series at the awards, which are voted on by the UK’s best television, radio and media journalists.

Craig Mazin is up for Best Writer for his gripping retelling of the Soviet nuclear disaster, while Jared Harris and Emily Watson are competing for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

Mazin will go up against Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the writing category, while the second season of her BBC Three/Amazon series is also nominated for Best Comedy. Fleabag‘s third nomination is for ‘Hot Priest’ Andrew Scott in the Best Actor category.

Both shows have been hot tickets during awards season, scooping a total of four Golden Globes and 16 Emmys. Fleabag was made by Two Brothers Pictures, while Chernobyl was a Sister Pictures production.

Elsewhere, Channel 4’s Stephen Graham drama The Virtues has three nominations, including Best Actor, while Glenda Jackson is up for a prize for her turn in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Missing. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is among the nominees for the Breakthrough award, and in non-scripted, BAFTA-winning For Sama is competing for Best Single Documentary.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Single Documentary/Mini-Series

For Sama (Channel 4)

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain (Channel 4)

Leaving Neverland (Channel 4 + HBO)

The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story (BBC Two)

Best Documentary Series

Damien Lewis: Spy Wars (A+E Networks)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC One)

Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History (BBC One)

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution (BBC Two)

The Repair Shop (BBC One)

Best Single Drama/Mini-Series

Catherine the Great (Sky Atlantic)

Elizabeth is Missing (BBC One)

Guilt (BBC Two)

The Virtues (Channel 4)

Best Drama Series

Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic + HBO)

Giri/Haji (BBC Two)

The Capture (BBC One)

World on Fire (BBC One)

Years and Years (BBC One)

Best Comedy

Brassic (Sky One)

Derry Girls Season 2 (Channel 4)

Fleabag Season 2 (BBC Three)

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special (BBC One)

Mum Season 3 (BBC Two)

Best Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Season 2 (BBC Two)

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

Taskmaster (Dave)

Best Actress

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fire

Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Missing

Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack

Best Actor

Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Duty/A Christmas Carol

Best Writer

Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Jack Thorne – His Dark Materials/The Virtues

Joe Barton – Giri/Haji

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Season 2

Russell T Davies – Years and Years

Breakthrough Award

Erin Doherty – The Crown Season 3

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour – Home/Criminal/Close/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special