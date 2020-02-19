Fired Up Films Kickstarts Development On Dramas With Stephen Rea & ‘Beat’ Director Marco Kreuzpaintner

EXCLUSIVE: British producer Fired Up Films has teamed up with The Crying Game star Stephen Rea and Beat director Marco Kreuzpaintner on a pair of dramas.

The company, which was set up in 2017 by Simon Howley and Jon-Barrie Waddell, is working with Rea on Irish crime drama Ladder of Angels and with Kreuzpaintner on spy thriller The Increment.

Rea is starring Ladder of Angels, a procedural crime series set in the 1980s, written by Irish author John Connell. The crime drama exposes the dark side of Irish politics and history and Rea, who recently starred in BBC and SundanceTV drama The Honourable Woman, plays Aidan Deane, a seasoned detective and a man of secrets. It is being developed in conjunction with Northern Ireland Screen.

“I am big fan of John’s writing, I loved his bestselling novel The Cow Book and when he came to us with his first TV series set in County Longford, we had to option it. We have developed the series closely with John and Stephen came on board early doors,” said Howley.

Meanwhile, The Increment is a contemporary espionage thriller set inside an ultra-secret unit of British Intelligence. Fired Up has teamed with Scott Charnick, a former Intelligence and Special Forces Operator turned screenwriter, on the series, which focuses on a covert female Intelligence Operator as she infiltrates a right wing extremist group and races to stop a global conspiracy.

German director Marco Kreuzpaintner, fresh from hot Amazon thriller Beat, is attached to direct.

“Having served in the military and operated extensively in the fields of counter insurgency and intelligence operations, Scott’s writing brings with it an authenticity and dynamic realism that bridges the gap between the glamor of Bond and what it’s really like to operate in the shadowy War On Terror,” said Howley.

“With an extensive background in documentary film making, Simon and Fired Up are the perfect partners for a show that we feel will set the bar on factually based story telling like this,” Charnick said.

Kreuzpaintner called it an “intriguing rollercoaster”. “The Increment has a character driven narrative and pace that sets it apart from other espionage thrillers. It will also enable us to give the show a multi-language edge and huge international appeal. But what really drew to me to it was the lead character. Being able to get inside the mindset of a woman, a mother, who operates in this world was really something that intrigued me,” he added.