‘The Mister’ By ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Author E.L. James Optioned By Universal

Universal is back in business with Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James after her erotica novel trilogy delivered more than $1.3 billion in the global box office to the studio. Uni has just optioned James’ 2019 New York Times best-seller The Mister.

The novel follows the dashing and good-looking Maxim Trevelyan, who inherits his family’s noble title, wealth and estates and all the responsibility that entails. It’s a role he’s not prepared for and one that he struggles to face. However, his biggest challenge is fighting his desire for an unexpected, enigmatic young woman, Alessia Demachi, who’s recently arrived in England, possessing little more than a dangerous and troublesome past. Reticent, beautiful and musically gifted, she’s an alluring mystery, and his longing for her deepens into a passion that he’s never experienced and dares not name. Maxim is faced with protecting her from the malevolence that threatens her, as well as protecting his own secrets.

Variety first had the news.