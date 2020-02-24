‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Co-Star Colman Domingo Inks First-Look Deal With AMC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Fear the Walking Dead standout Colman Domingo has signed a first-look deal with AMC Studios, the studio behind the AMC zombie drama series, a spinoff from The Walking Dead.

Domingo made his debut as Victor Strand in a two-episode guest arc during Fear the Walking Dead’s first season and was made a series regular at the start of Season 2. He made his directorial debut on the show and has directed two episodes to date.

“From the moment AMC viewers first saw Colman Domingo as the mysterious and dynamic Victor Strand in season one of Fear The Walking Dead, they haven’t been able to look away, and neither have we,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “He has become a core character of the series and, as anyone who knows him knows, his talents go far beyond that one character in that one show. He is a writer, producer and performer who can move effortlessly between film, television and the stage and we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with this extraordinary talent and individual through this first-look deal with AMC Studios.”

Domingo is currently in production on the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead and stars in A24’s Zola, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He also has been recurring on HBO’s Euphoria and will be seen in Jordan Peele’s spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror film CandyMan as well as opposite Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film adaption of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, produced by Denzel Washington.

Domingo, 20-year veteran theater director, co-wrote the book for the Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and for the Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole musical. At AMC, he developed a series based on his play Dot two years ago.

Domingo’s film acting credits also include Barry Jenkins If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, First Match, and Spike Lee’s Miracle At St. Ana, Red Hook Summer and Passing Strange. He is repped by Gersh and Liebman Entertainment.