EXCLUSIVE: Sony Classics is finalizing a U.S. pre-buy of period drama Farnsworth House, which is to star Ralph Fiennes and Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki, who is soon to be seen starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, is in final negotiations to join in the co-lead role which was previously going to be Maggie Gyllenhaal but the latter is newly taken up with directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

Set in late 1940s Chicago, Debicki will play Dr. Edith Farnsworth, whose ambitious project with the revolutionary Bauhaus architect Mies Van Der Rohe, played by Fiennes, to build the first glass house led them into a passionate but tempestuous love affair. Pic is due to shoot this spring or summer.

Richard Press, known feature documentary Bill Cunningham New York, wrote the screenplay and will direct. It is produced by Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa (Nebraska, Little Miss Sunshine) through Bona Fide Productions, and Matt Flanders.

HanWay is handling international sales at the EFM. ICM reps domestic.

The Night Manager star Debicki is coming off Venice title The Burnt Orange Heresy. Oscar-nominee Fiennes has Bond, The King’s Man and The Dig in post. Classics is coming off Sundance hit The Father and Oscar-nominated Pain And Glory.