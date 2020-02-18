‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’: Carl Lumbly Joins Marvel’s Disney+ Series

Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Doctor Sleep), has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the Disney+ superhero series now filming in Atlanta and slated to premiere on the subscription streaming service in August.

Lumbly recently had a recurring role as the father of J’onn J’onzz, aka the Martian Manhunter, on The CW series Supergirl. (It was a live-action role that called back to his earlier voice work portraying the Martina Manhunter himself on the well-regarded Justice League animated series)

Brad Buckman

Lumbly recent television credits also include This Is Us, God Friended Me, The Chi, NCIS: Los Angeles, Altered Carbon and SIX but he is best known for portraying two field operatives named Marcus: Det. Marcus Petrie on the CBS series Cagney & Lacy and CIA Agent Marcus Dixon on the ABC series Alias.

On the big screen, Lumbly worked opposite Robert DeNiro and Cuba Gooding Jr. in Men of Honor while he portrayed Dick Halloran (a role he inherited from Scatman Crothers) for Doctor Sleep, last year’s sequel to The Shining.

Lumbly’s role has not disclosed but Marvel fans will immediately pounce on the possibility that the veteran actor could be playing Isiah Bradley, aka the “black Captain America.”

The fan-favorite throwback character was introduced in 2003 in the Marvel Comics limited series Truth: Red, White & Black as a super-powered product of clandestine experiments on African-American soldiers. The evocative backstory (depicted with imagery that evoked the infamous, real-world Tuskegee syphilis studies) made Bradley a tragic but noble culture symbol for African-American heroes within the Marvel Universe.

Deadline

If Lumbly is indeed portraying Bradley it would connect nicely with the actor’s own history as a pioneer figure among African-American superheroes. Lumbly was the title star of the groundbreaking (but short-lived) Fox series M.A.N.T.I.S. (1994-1995). The sci-fi crimefighter series was created by Sam Raimi and Sam Hamm.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon) as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya) as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The mismatched pair are military vets and former partners of Captain America (who is missing in action after the events of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame) who team up for a global adventure that will test their survival skills — as well as their patience. Emily VanCamp (Everwood) reprises the role of Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl (The Alienist) is back as the scheming mastermind named Zemo.

Wyatt Russell who will be playing John Walker, aka USAgent, another product of of Super-Soldier experiments who wore the colors of Captain America in the pages of Marvel Comics.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

Lumbly is represented by Kass Management.