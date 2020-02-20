Fabien Frankel To Star In Brit Indie Feature ‘Venice At Dawn’

EXCLUSIVE: Fabien Frankel, who played the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz in ABC’s recent NYPD Blue pilot, is to star in British indie comedy Venice At Dawn.

Frankel, who also features in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas and Netflix/BBC One co-production The Serpent, is joined in the film by Greta Bellamacina and Tanya Burr, who both starred in indie feature Hurt By Paradise, which was directed by Bellamacina.

Venice At Dawn is directed by Jamie Adams, who directed Colbie Smulders’ Songbird, Alice Lowe’s Black Mountain Poets and Laura Harrier’s Balance Not Symmetry.

The film is a modern take on the classic British stage farce, a comedy of misunderstandings centred around a relationship break up and a painting called Venice At Dawn.

The film, set in London, follows the spurned fiancé of a wealthy and egotistical man, who tries to make sure she does ok out of the break-up by persuading a guy she meets in a bar to break in to her ex’s townhouse with her to retrieve a very valuable painting called Venice at Dawn, which ‘they bought together’ and so, she explains, is quite rightly hers. Halfway into the escapade they are disturbed, not by the ex-fiancé himself as they first think, but by two other women trying to steal the same piece of art. Who are these other women? Glamorous art thieves? Political-activists? Other spurned lovers?

Frankel and Bellamacina, who had a small role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, play Sally and Dixon, the comedic Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo with Burr, who is set to star in Sky’s Twist alongside Michael Caine, joining them in the lead roles as Claudia.

It is produced by Sulk Youth Films and producer Robert Montgomery (Hurt By Paradise) with principal photography kicking off at the end of February in London. It is co-funded by Sulk Youth Films and new UK online platform start up Wotch. The producers are aiming to schedule the film ahead of next year’s SXSW.

Frankel was cast in ABC’s reboot of NYPD Blue, which was surprisingly passed on last season by ABC. He was set to play Theo, the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz character from the original series, who tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

Frankel is repped by WME, Luber Roklin, the UK’s Curtis Brown and attorney Jeff Bernstein.