Ezra Miller And Saul Williams Launch MartyrLoserKin Productions, Sets Sci-Fi Musical ‘Neptune Frost’ As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Ezra Miller has teamed with artist and musician Saul Williams to create the MartyrLoserKin production company. Under the newly-launched banner, the two have set their first project: a sci-fi musical titled Neptune Frost which will be directed by Williams.

Keeping in the innovative and artistic spirit of Miller and Williams, the company aims to “create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematic ideological frameworks, as well as to synergistically naturalize into this industry more poetic, queer, explorative, anarchic, diverse, subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological and esoterically conscious content that will speak to both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them.”

Their aforementioned first project, Neptune Frost is certainly on-brand with their inclusive, conceptual and open-minded mission statement. The sci-fi musical follows an intersex African hacker, a coltan miner and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union. Miller will produce alongside Williams. Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame is set to executive produce alongside Stephen Hendel (Fela!). Principal photography begins is already underway in Rwanda.

Miller has had a diverse career in blockbusters and arthouse indie pics. He starred as The Flash in the DC comic book movie Justice League. He is set to reprise the role as the superhero speedster in a standalone pic. He also appeared in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and starred in The Stanford Experiment, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need to Talk About Kevin. In addition to his art and music projects, he is attached to star in thriller The Mourner.

Williams is an accomplished actor, author, artist, musician and producer of numerous art and music projects. He is best known for producing and starring in the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning poetry-infused film Slam directed Marc Levin. He has also appeared in various TV shows and films such as Girlfriends, K-PAX, The N-Word, Lackawanna Blues and Today.