‘El Chapo’ Producer Exile & Endeavor Content Ink First-Look Deal With ‘Time Share’ Director Sebastian Hofmann

EXCLUSIVE: El Chapo producer Exile Content Studios and Endeavor Content have closed an exclusive first-look deal with Mexican filmmaker Sebastian Hofmann.

Hofmann directed Time Share (Tiempo Compartido), the R.J Mitte-starring feature film that won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and airs on Netflix.

Hoffman’s first project under the deal is elevated horror series Jabalí, which chronicles the disappearance of a local activist in a forgotten village in rural Mexico in the midst of the traditional feast of the boar.

Exile is focused on developing and producing long-form content for global audiences in English and Spanish. In addition to Netflix’s El Chapo, it was behind Emmy Award-winning documentary Science Fair, which won the Sundance Audience Award in 2018, and Netflix’s Who Killed Malcolm X. The company recently struck a partnership with Endeavor Content to finance, develop, and produce Spanish language scripted television projects as well as to create a fund to acquire IP and pursue development deals with high-profile and emerging talent across Latin America and Spain.

“To be given the opportunity to develop an auteur-driven series is a dream come true for any filmmaker. Exile and Endeavor Content are creating a strong new platform for contemporary Latin American voices. I am proud and grateful to be a part of it,” said Hofmann.

“Sebastian is truly masterful at creating some of the most sophisticated horror films in Latin America, and we want to invest in introducing his voice to the global scripted series market,” said Exile’s Head of Development Alonso Aguilar.

“Sebastian’s ear for gripping horror stories, his eye for compelling visuals, and his unique storytelling style all make him a world-class showrunner, writer, and director, and we’re looking forward to seeing all that he will create through this partnership,” said Endeavor Content’s VP, International Strategy Kelly Miller.