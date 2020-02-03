‘Evil’s Mike Colter Goes Full Horror & Joins Hulu’s ‘Monsterland’ Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Leaping from last week’s Season 1 finale of Evil, Mike Colter is wasting no time getting truly scary in Monsterland. The star of the latest CBS series from Michelle and Robert King has joined Hulu’s horror anthology series.

The Annapurna TV-produced anthology series — which is full of encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts — follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and monster.



Monsterland is based on the short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s collection, North American Lake Monsters.

Colter will play Brian in the episode, titled “Newark, New Jersey.” It centers around Brian, a grief-stricken husband (Colter) who blames himself after his daughter disappears under his supervision. Guilty and despairing, he refuses to believe she is dead and is unable to move on with his life or be emotionally available to his wife.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws (Succession, Preacher) and executive produced by Lucan Toh (An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Under the Shadow), Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow), Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-EP. The series is produced by Annapurna Television.

In addition to his starring role on CBS’ Evil, Colter most recently starred on the big screen in the Deon Taylor helmed cop drama Black and Blue, and will reteam with Taylor and his Million Dollar Baby co-star Hilary Swank in the Lionsgate thriller Fatale hitting theaters later this year. Colter is also currently in production on the thriller pic Till Death alongside Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly. He’s repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment, and attorney Scott Whitehead.