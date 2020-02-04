Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Hires Former Televisa Exec Javier Williams To Oversee Spanish-Language Content

EXCLUSIVE: 3Pas Studios, the film, TV and digital production company set up by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, has hired former Televisa exec Javier Williams as it continues to ramp up its Spanish-language content.

Williams, who spent over 20 years at the Mexican broadcaster and its international division, becomes Senior Vice President of Spanish Language Content, reporting to 3Pas Studios heads Derbez and Odell. Williams was previously responsible for developing and producing a variety of programs including scripted and unscripted series including children’s programming and game show formats. During his Televisa tenure, Williams executive produced a number of international co-productions with companies including Disney and Sesame Workshop.

In the 3Pas role, Williams (left) will launch 3Pas Studios new production services company, Visceral, which includes two production arms Offa Entertainment and Banana Media, focusing on a range of unscripted and scripted programming.

Former Televisa producer Pablo Calasso has also been appointed to run the day-to-day operations of Offa Entertainment and Banana Media. After launching the summer of 2019, Visceral has worked with partners like Televisa and Sony with more than a dozen projects currently in production and development. Based in Mexico, Calasso has worked on a number of the longest-running live shows across Mexico and Latin America producing both scripted and unscripted content.

3Pas Studios, founded five years ago by Derbez and Odell, has found success developing a slate of English language series and features including How To Be A Latin Lover and Overboard. Focusing on creating Spanish language content over the past three years, the production company recently produced Y Como Es El? With Omar Chaparro and Mauricio Ochmann as well as the remake of the hit Korean film Ms Granny starring Veronica Castro and Natasha Dupeyrón. Additionally, 3Pas Studios has executive produced the hit Amazon series LOL: Last One Laughing, hosted by Derbez and Los Derbez En Vacaciones which Lionsgate’s Pantaya platform released in the U.S. and Amazon in Latin America and rest of the world.

“Working in Mexico for more than 25 years, Javier always stood out as one of the hardest-working, reliable and efficient producers. I’ve been impressed by his ability to consistently deliver creative and quality content on project after project,” said 3Pas Studios Partner Eugenio Derbez. “As we take our Spanish language business to the next level, we’re thrilled to add Javier to the team.”

“We’re doubling down on our commitment to develop superior content for bilingual and multicultural audiences with the hires of Javier and Pablo and the development of Offa Entertainment and Banana Media,” added 3Pas Studio Partner Ben Odell. “We’re excited to plant roots in Mexico to further invest south of the border and simultaneously expand our slate and the production service offerings in the region.”