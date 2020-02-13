‘Escape From Pretoria’ Director Francis Annan Inks With ICM

Francis Annan & Daniel Radcliffe (right) on the 'Escape From Pretoria' set

EXCLUSIVE: Francis Annan, whose Daniel Radcliffe-starring feature Escape From Pretoria is released in March, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Annan has also inked with Sue Latimer of UK agency ARG, becoming her first directing client and joining a roster of actors including Radcliffe, Lesley Manville, Richard E. Grant and Romola Garai.

Escape From Pretoria opens March 6 in the U.S. via eOne/Momentum and in the UK via Signature. It will also screen at the Glasgow and Guadalajara film festivals, after which the Brit director will travel to Los Angeles for meetings.

Annan told us he is now working on scripts with companies including Automatik Entertainment, Russell Ackerman’s Addictive Pictures, Cassian Elwes, and Simon Pegg’s UK company Stolen Picture.

He is also writing his own projects, including a thriller about the 1958 Notting Hill riots, and a Mexico/Texas border thriller currently being packaged to approach cast.

Escape From Pretoria is based on the real-life escape of three young men from a South African prison and stars Radcliffe with Daniel Webber. The movie was shot in Australia last year. It was produced and sold by Arclight Films.

Annan was previously repped by Independent in the UK.