EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures Group has taken U.S. rights on Butt Boy, Tyler Cornack’s comedy-thriller which debuted at Austin genre event Fantastic Fest.

The pic will be released day-and-date April 3, with support from cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse for a theatrical rollout.

The comedy follows newly sober detective Russell Fox (Tyler Rice) who meets his sponsor, Chip Gutchel (Tyler Cornack), and whose investigation of a missing child leads him to suspect that the other man may be connected. He begins to realize that Chip’s addiction may not be to alcohol, but to something much more sinister and shocking.

Cornack and Rice are known for collaborating on the Tiny Cinema online channel, which Cornack co-created with Butt Boy producers Bill Morean and Ryan Koch, who also co-wrote the film’s script. Shelby Dash also stars.

Tiny Cinema and its filmmakers are repped by Gersh and Plain Text.

“Butt Boy embodies the rogue spirit of independent filmmaking and does not fit a conventional mold,” said Epic Pictures Group CEO Patrick Ewald. “It is fresh, inventive, and fearless storytelling and is the kind of visionary film Epic can get behind.”