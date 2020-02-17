Entertainment One Begins Delving Into Hasbro’s “Treasure Chest” Of Brands

Entertainment One has begun the process of sizing up which of Hasbro’s brands could be transformed into television or movie franchises after formally being acquired by the toymaker for $3.8 billion in January.

Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president of global scripted programming, told Deadline that Hasbro has a “treasure chest” of IP that warrants investigation, and work is underway to establish what could be translated to the screen. He was speaking at the UK Screenings, where eOne showcased its offerings to international buyers.

Mansfield stressed that it remains “early days,” but named a number of brands that have potential — including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Action Man and Transformers — while acknowledging that some have already been tapped up for TV or film adaptations.

“We’re just wrapping our arms around it and we’re excited to begin. We’re going to continue doing what we’re doing and we have this great treasure chest of IP and worlds to bring to life,” said Mansfield.

“You know what has a following and then you try to find the right visionary. We’re meeting with all kinds of writers to make sure we have the right approach for whatever the piece is. There are some central brands we will be focused on.”

As well as looking to the future under new ownership, Mansfield is currently being kept busy by eOne’s slate of originals, including HBO’s Run, the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-produced romantic comedic thriller starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

Noel Hedges, eOne’s EVP Acquisitions, added that the Hasbro takeover gives the company a sense of stability in the market. “In order for a distribution business to be healthy, it has to acquire and support the in-house projects and put its hand to a myriad of different types of IP,” he said. “It gives us a perception of stability — nowadays people want to work with companies that aren’t going to disappear. If it’s a solid presence, then you’re going to get longevity and support.”