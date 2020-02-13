Endeavor Launches Inaugural Impact Fellowship For Next Generation Of Execs And Creators

Endeavor is doing its part when it comes to social impact with its newly launched Endeavor Impact Fellowship. The initiative will grant fellowships to the next generation of socially conscious executives and creators that are looking to make change.

The fellowship looks to support candidates outside major entertainment markets don’t have access to the industry. It will offer 42 entry-level and internship positions each year across the Endeavor network. This includes dedicated spots within WME and Endeavor Content for individuals interested in entertainment, fashion or sports, and a passion for improving these industries and communities they serve. In turn, those participating in the fellowship will gain industry experience across Endeavor’s network of companies, including WME, Endeavor Content and IMG in New York, Nashville and Beverly Hills.

“The Endeavor Impact Fellowship will serve as a point of entry for a generation who recognize the power of entertainment in educating and inspiring positive change in our communities,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “It’s our hope that this program will serve as a catalyst for new perspectives and lasting impact in our businesses and our industries more broadly.”

The Endeavor Impact Fellowship program will have three tracks:

FULL-TIME FELLOWSHIP: Two-year full-time program for graduates of two- and four-year universities seeking their first opportunity in the industry (June 2020 – June 2022).

SUMMER INTERNSHIP: Two-month summer internship for college students enrolled in two- or four-year universities (June 2020 – July 2020).

STUDENT-ATHLETE INTERNSHIP: One-month internship for individuals unable to complete a full summer internship due to collegiate sport practice schedules (May 2021).

Fellows and interns will participate in a week-long paid orientation at the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters, and participate in ongoing programming with their fellowship class aimed to provide the skills, network and confidence to succeed in these industries. All fellows will be paired with a mentor in addition to their core supervisor to enhance organizational and industry understanding.

Those who are interested in applying to the Endeavor Impact Fellowship can do so at EndeavorImpact.com starting today. Applications for the summer internship are due February 23 and will be accepted for full-time fellows and student-athletes until March 8.