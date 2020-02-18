Endeavor Content Buys Minority Stake In ‘The Night Manager’ & ‘Fighting With My Family’ Producer The Ink Factory

Endeavor Content has struck a partnership deal with The Night Manager and Fighting With My Family producer The Ink Factory that includes the content financing arm of Endeavor taking a minority stake in the business.

The deal also includes a development fund for The Ink Factory, which also produced Little Drummer Girl, to draw on to produce high-end premium TV dramas for the U.S. market.

As part of the deal, Endeavor Content will have a formal first-look agreement covering both film and TV to sell forthcoming Ink Factory projects internationally.

Endeavor Content and The Ink Factory have a long-running relationship; the former has sold John Le Carre adaptations The Night Manager and Little Drummer Girl internationally.

The agreement also includes a commitment to collaborate in new areas such as podcasts and other digital projects.

Following completion of the deal, Chris Rice, co-president of Endeavor Content, will take a seat on The Ink Factory’s board.

The deal was negotiated by Rod Henwood, Chief Strategy Officer for The Ink Factory, and Tim Robinson, Chief Operating Officer for Endeavor Content. Raine acted as financial advisors to Ink Factory on the transaction and Wiggin served as lawyers on the deal.

“Telling global stories to a worldwide audience is the essence of Endeavor Content, and The Ink Factory is uniquely positioned to create content that does just that,” Endeavor Content co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice said. “We are excited for this next chapter of continued growth together and look forward to what’s to come.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, added: “Today marks a big moment in The Ink Factory’s progress. This partnership with Endeavor Content will help us accelerate our growth as an independent studio and will significantly enhance our U.S. market presence. We look forward to building on the fruitful collaboration we have had with Endeavor Content since their inception as our sales partner on The Night Manager, and we are excited to enter the new decade with Chris, Graham and their brilliant team at our sides.”