Eminem Delivers Surprise Performance Of “Lose Yourself” At Oscars

During the Academy Awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a montage of music in film showing the influence of music on cinema including songs from Footloose, Hustle and Flow, Back to the Future and others. The montage ended with the iconic scene from the 2002 film 8 Mile where rapper Eminem preps to take the stage set to the tune “Lose Yourself”. This soon turned into a surprise live performance from the rapper.

The live performance was a little bumpy in the beginning due to some sound issues, but as soon as the minor technical difficulties were fixed, Eminem was in full form, performing a heavily censored version “Lose Yourself”, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003.

The audience seemed to be caught off guard with the surprise performance. Sources said that it was kept under lock and key — so much that he wasn’t on the schedule and he didn’t rehearse during normal hours. The performance was very much out of the blue, but after Eminem hit his stride, the crowd was very much into it. Many were singing along including Zazie Beetz and Kelly Marie Tran. The crowd gave the rapper a standing ovation after he performed.

This marks the first time Eminem was able to perform the Oscar-winning song. He tweeted a video of Luis Resto accepting the Oscar for “Lose Yourself” in 2003 with the caption, “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

8 Mile was written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson. Eminem starred in the music drama alongside Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie and the late Brittany Murphy. The film also received a Golden Globe nomination for “Lose Yourself”.