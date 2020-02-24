Embankment Boards Frankie Dettori Doc; Leonine & Syrreal Pact For ‘Count Of Monte Cristo’ Reimagining – Berlin Briefs

London-based sales agent Embankment Films has boarded world rights on Frankie, Anthony’s Wonke’s (Ronaldo, Being AP) feature doc about horse racing star Frankie Dettori. The movie follows Dettorri over the course of one season and is currently in production. Producers are Nick Ryle, Pete Russell and Damien O’Donohoe of Trombone Productions. Embankment’s recent docs slate includes the BAFTA nominated McQueen, Harvey Weinstein deep-dive Untouchable, and the upcoming The United Way, the story of Manchester United narrated by Eric Cantona.

Leonine has continued a busy EFM by unveiling a deal with fellow German company

Syrreal Entertainment to co-develop the limited series Santiago, based on a pitch by Adolfo J. Kolmerer and Arend Remmers (Schneeflöckchen). The pair are creating the series with Christian Alvart, it is a modern interpretation of Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo and will span two seasons with eight episodes each, travelling from a Venezuelan prison, to Germany and other locations around Europe.