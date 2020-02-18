‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ Renewed For Season 4 By NBC

Let the games continue. NBC has handed a Season 4 renewal to Ellen’s Game of Games, the hourlong series hosted by Ellen DeGeneres that ranked as primetime’s No. 1 game show last season.

The announcement — which comes six weeks into the series’ third season — was made during her talk show today, and the host had audience members play the messy “Danger Word” game to celebrate.

‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ NBC

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” DeGeneres said. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it, but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out.”

Airing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, the family-friendly Game of Games reached more than 66 million viewers last season and is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers in Live+7 this season. It is tied for fourth among all primetime entertainment programs on the Big 4 networks with kid viewers ages 2-11.

Ellen’s Game of Games is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are the executive producers.