'Thirtysomething(else): Auden Thornton To Star In ABC's 'Thirtysomething' Sequel Pilot

‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ Renewed For Season 4 By NBC

'Ellen's Game of Games' renewed for Season 4 on NBC
'Ellen's Game of Games' NBC

Let the games continue. NBC has handed a Season 4 renewal to Ellen’s Game of Games, the hourlong series hosted by Ellen DeGeneres that ranked as primetime’s No. 1 game show last season.

The announcement — which comes six weeks into the series’ third season — was made during her talk show today, and the host had audience members play the messy “Danger Word” game to celebrate.

Ellen's Game Of Games
‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ NBC

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” DeGeneres said. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it, but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out.”

Airing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, the family-friendly Game of Games reached more than 66 million viewers last season and is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers in Live+7 this season. It is tied for fourth among all primetime entertainment programs on the Big 4 networks with kid viewers ages 2-11.

Ellen’s Game of Games is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are the executive producers.

