Odessa Young & Ella Rumpf Join ‘Tokyo Vice’ At HBO Max

Odessa Young (Assassination Nation) and Ella Rumpf (Raw) are the latest to join HBO Max’s forthcoming series Tokyo Vice as series regulars. They join previously announced cast members Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe in the adaptation of Jake Adelstein’s book of the same name. Michael Mann is set to direct the pilot with a script written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers. Endeavor Content is set to produce.

The 10-episode series is based on Adelstein’s real-life, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Elgort is set to play Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. It chronicles Jake’s daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Young will step into the role of Samantha, an American expat living in late 90s Tokyo. She makes her living as an upscale club hostess in the alluring and wild district of Kabukicho, deftly navigating both salarymen, high-end customers, and the Japanese Yakuza on a nightly basis. Sexy, wry, fluent in Japanese — she keeps Jake and everyone else continually in play.

Rumpf will play Eastern European Polina, a new hostess at the club with Samantha. She came to Tokyo to work as a model and slowly got pulled into the underbelly of Kabukicho. She’s bright, funny, and gorgeous—but struggles as a hostess.

Mann will executive produce the series along with Rogers, John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, Alan Poul, Elgort, Destin Daniel Cretton and Watanabe.

Young most recently appeared in the feature Shirley, and next will be seen in CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand. She’s repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s Shanahan Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Rumpf lead the cast of Julia Ducournau’s 2016 Cannes selection Raw, which won her the Révelation prize at the 2018 César Award and Jakob Lass’s 2017 Berlin title Tiger Girl. Rumpf will also appear in upcoming German Netflix series Freud.