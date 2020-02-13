Elisabeth Shue To Star In Julie Delpy’s ‘On The Verge’ Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Shue is set as a co-lead opposite Julie Delpy in Delpy’s Netflix dramedy series On the Verge. Shue will also serve as an executive producer alongside Delpy on the 12-episode series, a co-production between Canal+ and Netflix.

Created by Delpy and written by Delpy and Alexia Landeau, On The Verge is a show about four female friends in their late forties — two of them played by Delpy and Shue — who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embody their beliefs and values.

Delpy and Shue executive produce along with Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer. Canal+ will air the series in France, with Netflix distributing it in the rest of world.

Shue, who recently signed with Gersh, is coming off a starring role in Season 1 of Amazon’s hit series The Boys. The actress, Oscar-nominated for Leaving Las Vegas, can soon be seen in Columbia Pictures’ Greyhound, opposite Tom Hanks.