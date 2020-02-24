Dreamies Honor ‘Resident Evil 2’ And ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ To Close Massive SoCal Game Gathering

The 20,000 attendees for DreamHack at the Anaheim Convention Center wrapped up the three-day gaming event tonight with the conclave’s first awards show, aimed squarely at the gaming community and its publishers.

The Dreamies honored games in unique categories whose winners were determined by judging from industry professionals and fans. The awards were hosted by Naomi Kyle and CaptainSparklez.

DreamHack, founded in 1994 as a bring-your-own-computer LAN party, has grown into a global event and is hosted throughout various locations in Europe and North America. DreamHack festivals feature multiple esports competitions, live music, exhibitions, creative competitions, a LAN party, and cosplay.

The Dreamies winners below, listed by category of victory, then title and publisher.

The Complete list of nominees is HERE.

WINNERS:

Sleeper Hit – Disco Elysium, ZA/UM

Leap of Faith – Disco Elysium, ZA/UM

Worth the Wait – Devil May Cry 5, Capcom

Ultimate Bayhem – Devil May Cry 5, Capcom

You Look Familiar – Resident Evil 2, Capcom

Scared Witless – Resident Evil 2, Capcom

Historically Altered – A Plague Tale: Innocence, Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive

Tearjerker – A Plague Tale: Innocence, Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive

Try Not to Laugh – Untitled Goose Game, House House/Panic Inc.

That’s Pretty Clever – Untitled Goose Game, House House/Panic Inc.

Dynamic Duo – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn/Electric Arts

Pushing Boundaries – Eliza, Zachtronics

Painfully Cute – Planet Zoo, Frontier Developments

Daily Commute – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Beenox/Activision

Actual Good Loot – Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software/2K

Hours Clocked – Dauntless, Phoenix Labs

Mind Blown – Control, Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Rage Quit – Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware/Activision