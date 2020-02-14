‘Dreamcatcher’: Horror-Thriller With Zachary Gordon, Niki Koss & Olivia Sui Gets Sales Deal Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Archstone Entertainment has boarded world sales on Jacob Johnston’s feature directorial debut, Dreamcatcher.

The horror-thriller, currently in post-production, stars Zachary Gordon (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid), Niki Koss (Famous In Love), Blaine Kern III (Happy Death Day 1 & 2), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Travis Burns (Neighbours), and Olivia Sui (Smosh).

Archstone will launch sales at the EFM in Berlin next week.

The film centers on two estranged sisters who, along with their friends, become entrenched in a 48 hour whirlwind of violence after a traumatic experience at an underground music festival.

The film also stars Adrienne Wilkinson (Star Trek: Renegades), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T), Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water), Emrhys Cooper (Mama Mia), Ben J. Pierce, Ryan Powers and Nazanin Mandi.

Siblings Krystal Vayda and Brandon Vayda produced under their company’s new YA banner, Quarzo Studios. Jacques Kurdian executive-produced the film alongside Jack Sheehan, Scott Martin and Michael Slifkin. Kristofor Cvijetic and Jaime Gallagher Co-Produced.

“Having grown up thrilled by franchises like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, we’re excited to bring that same level of scares and adrenaline to today’s global audience”, said Archstone’s Jack Sheehan who brokered the deal. Quarzo Studios legal was provided by Molly Fenton at Cohen Gardner LLP.