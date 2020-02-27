Dove Cameron Joins ‘Breaking Bad’s RJ Mitte In ‘Issac’

Dove Cameron, from Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and the Descendants movies, will co-star opposite RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) in Issac, a psychological thriller which is currently shooting in Los Angeles. Josh Webber is at the helm, directing from a script he co-wrote with Christopher Neil.

The Webber Studios pic follows Issac (Mitte), who meets a friendly waitress Cassi (Cameron) one night at a diner. The pair set out to commit a revenge murder together in the name of love.

Webber, Mitte, Mailene Webber, Robert Robinson, and Mike Blevins are producing the indie with executive producers Mario Azevedo, Hans Gerst, and Mike Muntaser.

Cameron, who picked up a Daytime Emmy for her duel performance in Liv and Maddie, is also a recording artist and played Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and LBI Entertainment.