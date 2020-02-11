Donald Trump Gets Taunted For Tweeting Larry David MAGA Hat ‘Curb’ Clip

A tweet from President Donald Trump is drawing online mockery for a reason having less to do with politics than with his pop-culture IQ.

Trump shared a short, profanity-laced clip from a recent Curb Your Enthusiasm episode with his 72 million followers. The 28-second clip (watch it below) from Curb‘s Season 10 premiere, “Happy New Year,” is peppered with expletives. It shows Larry David defusing a road-rage clash with an angry biker by donning a red “Make America Great Again” cap.

The MAGA moment is part of the episode’s running storyline of Larry wearing the hat as a cynical ploy to avoid seeing people he doesn’t want to (TV producer Phil Rosenthal makes a cameo, fleeing a brunch with Larry at the sight of the red hat). At no point does Larry declare any political affinity for Trump; on LA’s left-leaning Westside, the hat is merely a prop he uses to cut to the front of the line or get out of undesirable situations.

The president’s tweet was captioned “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” The text recalled an interview he gave to Breitbart last year, famously declaring, “I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people.”

Many Twitter users felt Trump completely missed the satirical thrust of the Curb storyline. As of Tuesday morning, more than 29,000 replies had flooded in, with many mocking Trump and, inevitably, supporters pushing back and defending the president.

“What the f–k is wrong with you,” tweeted writer Sarah Beattie. “It’s a fictional tv show, doofus,” added political blogger Jeff Tiedrich.

Among the flood of replies and replies to the replies was a clip of an interview of David by New York sports broadcaster Michael Kay ahead of the premiere of Curb last month. Asked if he worried about the premiere episode’s plotline alienating any of his fans who are also Trump supporters, David exclaimed. “Alienate yourselves! … I could give a f–k.”

