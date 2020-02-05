State Of The Union: Donald Trump To Honor Rush Limbaugh

President Donald Trump’s guests at Tuesday’s State of the Union address include radio host Rush Limbaugh, who announced that he has an advanced stage of lung cancer.

As the House chamber filled with lawmakers, their guests and members of the media, Limbaugh, sporting a beard, took his seat in the front row of a space usually reserved for the First Family and their friends. Joining Limbaugh was his wife, Kathryn Adams, and they chatted with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Limbaugh, who announced his diagnosis on his show on Monday, arrived in a wheelchair.

Earlier in the day, Trump reportedly told network news anchors at a White House lunch that he is planning to award Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The State of the Union address is coming amid the impeachment process, making for a tense atmosphere as Trump enters the chamber and delivers his speech with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sitting right behind him. Trump has signaled that he will not focus on the expected Senate acquittal, with a vote scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The differences between the respective sides of the chamber were stark: On one side, Republican men in dark suits and red ties. On the other, many Democratic women wearing white. A number of Democratic lawmakers, such as Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, announced beforehand that they were skipping the speech, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are on the campaign trail.