Donald Trump Commutes Sentence of Rod Blagojevich, Pardons Eddie DeBartolo, Michael Milken And Others

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, while giving pardons to such high-profile figures as former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, financier Michael Milken and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

As he headed off on a trip to Los Angeles, where he will attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills, Trump told reporters that he saw Blagojevich’s wife on TV appealing for a pardon or commutation.

“He served 8 years in jail. That’s a long time. I watched his wife on television. I don’t know him very well. He was on for a short while The Apprentice years ago. Seemed like a very nice person,” Trump said.

Blagojevich was convicted of trying to “sell” Barack Obama’s Senate seat vacated after Obama became president in 2009. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011. He was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010 after he resigned as governor.

DeBartolo, a real estate developer, did not serve time in prision, but plead guilty in a scheme to pay a former Louisiana governor, Edwin Edwards, hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a gambling license. Such figures as Joe Montana, Jim Brown and Paul Anka had advocated for DeBartolo’s pardon.

Kerik plead guility to charges of tax fraud and making false statements, and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2010.

Milken plead guilty to securities fraud in 1990 and served 22 months in prison. He has since been a prominent philanthropist and founder of the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.

The White House announced other grants of clemency on Tuesday, including Ariel Friedler, Paul Pogue, David Safavian, Angela Stanton, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron.

The series of pardons and commutations led reporters to ask Trump whether he is considering a pardon for Roger Stone, his former associate who is due to be sentenced on Thursday. “I haven’t given it any thought … but I think he’s being treated unfairly,” Trump said.

Last week, Trump tweeted that prosecutors’ recommendation that Stone get 7 to 9 years in prison was a “miscarriage of justice.” The next day, the Justice Department revised its sentencing recommendation, stirring an outcry that Attorney General William Barr was doing to president’s bidding. The four prosecutors on the Stone case resigned, but Barr insisted that he was already looking to revise the sentencing recommendation before Trump tweeted.