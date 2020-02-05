Donald Trump To Address Nation Thursday On Impeachment Acquittal; Adam Schiff’s First Post-Trial Interview Set

Minutes after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment, POTUS said he will address the nation “to discuss our country’s victory on the impeachment hoax” at noon ET Thursday from the White House.

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Also today, PBS said it will have the first post-vote interview with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the House’s lead impeachment manager, tonight on PBS NewsHour.

Less than an hour after the second verdict in the Senate was rendered, Trump’s press secretary issued a statement saying in part: “Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty.”

Some of the missive’s language hints that it might have been written by Trump himself, to wit: “This was yet another witch-hunt,” “this wholly corrupt process” and “a totally made up statement.”

Schiff tweeted on Tuesday from his closing argument in the impeachment trial: “He’s guilty as sin, but the voters should clean up this mess. We must ask ourselves: Can we trust the President will not continue to try to cheat in that very election? The sad and incontestable answer is: No, we can’t.”