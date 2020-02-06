Donald Trump Says The Word “Bulls—” In White House Victory Lap Over Impeachment Acquittal

With broadcast and cable networks carrying his speech live, President Donald Trump referred to the Russia investigation as “bulls—” as he held a victory lap “celebration” of his impeachment acquittal, telling supporters gathered in the East Room of the White House that he was the victim of a “witch hunt.”

“We first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bulls—,” he said of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference.

Impeachment was about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. On Wednesday, the Senate acquitted Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, falling far short of the 2/3 necessary to convict.

In his speech, Trump said that “we went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong, did nothing wrong.”

The speech was peak Trump, with more of the tone of a rally than a carefully scripted White House address.

He bashed Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and others, along with Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote for the president’s conviction. “We can say that Mike Lee is by far the most popular senator from the state,” he said, referring to the state’s other senator, who was present for the event. He said that Romney “ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency.”

Then he riffed on some of his most faithful supporters in Congress, comparing one,John Ratcliffe, as perfect for a Perry Mason remake. Noting the presence of Steve Scalise, who was seriously wounded in 2017 in a shooting rampage as GOP lawmakers were in the midst of baseball practice, Trump said that he got “whacked.” Trump said that he knew Scalise’s wife loved him because of her devasted reaction, saying, “A lot of wives wouldn’t give a damn.” Noting that Jim Jordan was a champion wrestler who never wore a jacket during the proceedings, Trump said he was “obviously very proud of his body.”

Among those present: Fox News host Laura Ingraham and contributor Katie Pavlich.

He also held up a copy of The Washington Post with the headline, “Acquitted.” Last year, Trump had the White House cancel subscriptions to the publication.

After Trump’s speech, which lasted about an hour, NBC News anchor Lester Holt apologized to viewers for the expletive but noted that it was a live event. “Obviously not something we would want to hear,” he said.