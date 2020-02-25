Donald Trump: “I Was Never A Fan Of Harvey Weinstein,” Verdict Sends “Very Strong Message”

President Donald Trump told reporters that Harvey Weinstein’s conviction sends a “very strong message” and was a “great victory” for women, while he noted that Democratic figures who “loved” the movie mogul.”

Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

“I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein. I think he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way? He was a person I didn’t like,” Trump told reporters at a press conference in India.

“I knew him a little bit but not very well,” Trump added. “I knew him because he was in New York. Not a person I liked. I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats and my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back?”

Shortly after The New York Times and The New Yorker reported on the wave of allegations against Weinstein in the fall of 2017, many Democrats began donating contributions from Weinstein to charity. He was a prominent donor to the party who co-hosted fundraisers for Clinton and President Barack Obama and appeared at a White House event with Michelle Obama.

Trump said that he did not know the specifics of the case, but said, “From the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing. It was a great victory and sends a very strong message. Very, very strong message.”

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 17 women. He has denied their allegations.