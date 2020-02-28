President Donald Trump To Do Fox News Town Hall

President Donald Trump will do a Fox News town hall next week with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, his first of the 2020 election cycle.

The event will take place Thursday from 6:30-7:30 PM ET at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, PA. Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states in the 2020 election.

Baier, chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report, last interviewed Trump in June 2018. MacCallum, anchor of The Story, sat down with Trump for an interview in April 2017.

Fox News has hosted eight previous town halls with candidates, the latest being an event in Raleigh, NC on Thursday with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Its town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) drew nearly 2.6 million viewers.

As of the end of January, Trump had given 70 interviews to Fox News, far more than any other network news outlet, according to data compiled by CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.

While Fox News is his preferred network, Trump has complained about some of its coverage and, shortly after the announcement of the town hall, its pollsters. He tweeted on Friday, “Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls. Why doesn’t Fox finally get a competent Polling Company?”

A Fox News poll on Thursday showed Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg beating Trump in head-to-head matchups. FiveThirtyEight gives the Fox News poll an A- rating in historical accuracy and methodology.