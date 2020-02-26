Donald Trump Blames Media Coverage Of Coronavirus For Dow Jones Drop

President Donald Trump lasted out at MSNBC and CNN for their coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that they are “doing everything possible” to make the situation “look as bad as possible.”

He said that he would hold a press conference at 6 p.m. ET to talk about the subject along with representatives for the Centers for Disease Control.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov”.

The Dow Jones industrial average had its worst two-day drop in history as fears spread over the impact of the virus on the world economy.

At the debate on Tuesday, Democrats criticized Trump’s response. Bernie Sanders said, “In the White House today we have a self-described “great genius” and this “great genius” has told us that this coronavirus is going to end in two months. April is the magical day that this great scientist we have in the White House has determined — I wish I was kidding; that is what he said.”