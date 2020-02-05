Senate Acquits President Donald Trump In Finale To Impeachment Process

President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate today after a five-month impeachment process.

The acquittal on both articles of impeachment was not a surprise, as few expected enough Republicans to break ranks and reach the 67 vote threshold needed to convict and remove Trump from office.

Mark Tenally/AP/Shutterstock

But still it was dramatic and historic, covered across broadcast and cable networks. This was the third time in American history that a president has been impeached — and the third time that there has been an acquittal after a Senate trial.

The vote on Article I was 52-48 to acquit, and it was 53-47 on Article II.

One element of suspense was whether any Republicans would break ranks to convict or any Democrats would vote to acquit. Just hours before the vote, Mitt Romney gave a speech on the Senate floor in which he said that he would vote to remove Trump from office. Kyrsten Sinema, a moderate freshman Democrat from Arizona, said shortly before the 4 p.m. ET vote that she would vote to convict.

Trump insisted throughout that he did nothing wrong, repeatedly describing a July 25 phone call with the new president of Ukraine as “perfect.” But a summary of the call showed that Trump asked Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September as stories surfaced that military aid to Ukraine was being held up as Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressured that country’s officials to announce investigations of the Bidens and of a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election.

Stephen Colbert Sips A Shot Of Whisky After Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech