Don Johnson & More Join John Boyega In ‘Rebel Ridge’

Knives Out and Watchmen star Don Johnson has been cast alongside John Boyega in the Netflix film Rebel Ridge from writer/director Jeremy Saulnier. Also joining the cast are Erin Doherty (The Crown), James Badge Dale (Mickey and the Bear, Hold The Dark), Zsane Jhe (Underground Railroad, Good Trouble) and Oscar Nominee James Cromwell (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, American Horror Story: Asylum).

The pic is described as a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustice in the context of bone-breaking action, ever-coiling suspense, and pitch-black humor.

Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savino are producing the project with exec producers Macon Blair and Louise Lovegrove

