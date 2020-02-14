‘The Hate U Give’ & ‘The Deuce’ Actress Dominique Fishback Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actress and playwright Dominique Fishback.

Fishback starred in HBO’s edgy 1970s-NYC-set series The Deuce as Darlene, a call girl who breaks away from the trade and goes legit, enrolling in college.

She is playing Deborah Johnson in the upcoming untitled Warner Bros/Macro feature about Black Panther party member Fred Hampton, appearing opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, set for release on August 21. She will next be seen in the film Power for Netflix opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the lead of the movie, portraying the daughter of Jamie Foxx. That pic is also due out this summer.

Fishback is also the star of Jordana Spiro’s Sundance Innovator Award winner Night Comes On and Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give, the latter for which she was awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Fishback, who was recognized on Forbes “30 under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment” last year, also wrote and performed in her own one-woman show, Subverted. Her performance landed her an Innovative Theatre Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

She remains managed by Ryan Tunick and Nils Larsen of Management 360 and attorney Julie Feldman at Schreck Rose.