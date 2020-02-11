‘Ironbark’ Director Dominic Cooke Launches Production Co Fictionhouse; David Tennant Play ‘Good’ Set As First Project

Dominic Cooke, the film and theater director whose projects include recent Sundance premiere Ironbark, is re-teaming with former Royal Court exec Kate Horton to launch Fictionhouse, a banner for producing film, theater and TV.

The company’s debut project will be Good, C. P. Taylor’s stage play that will star David Tennant and is set to launch in London’s West End in October this year. Cooke is directing the play, which will also star Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey and will run at the Playhouse Theatre.

Cooke and Horton previously worked together as Artistic Director and Executive Director as the Royal Court theater, producing more than 100 plays.

“Dominic is one of the UK’s all-time great theatre directors. I am really inspired and delighted to finally get a chance to work with him, and especially on a wonderful play like C P Taylor’s Good – a fantastic bit of writing that is more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been,” commented Tennant.

“Ever since we left the Royal Court, the incredible Kate Horton and I have been plotting about how we could find a way to work together again. Fictionhouse has been a long time coming and I couldn’t be happier to be developing the successful partnership Kate and I built together at Sloane Square,” said Cooke.

“As well as being a remarkable artist of rare and brilliant talent, Dominic Cooke is my favourite creative and business partner. I am overjoyed that our many happy years of collaborating are starting again with Fictionhouse,” added Horton.