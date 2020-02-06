‘Doctor Who’: Ian McElhinney & Steve Toussaint To Guest Star In Two-Part Season Finale

Game Of Thrones star Ian McElhinney and Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time star Steve Toussaint are to guest star in the two-part season finale of Doctor Who.

The pair star in the two episodes, which see Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor come face-to-face again with one of her most dangerous and relentless enemies: The Cybermen.

The two-part finale, Ascension of the Cybermen and The Timeless Children see the Doctor try and defeat one her deadliest foes.

Written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone, the episodes will air later this month on BBC One in the UK and BBC America.

Chibnall, who eschewed two-part stories in his first season in the Doctor Who hot seat last year, told Deadline last year that the current season will play with different narrative structures.

Ian McElhinney, who also starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story said, “I very much enjoyed my time on Doctor Who. The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast.”

Steve Toussaint, who also starred in Judge Dredd and Mutant Chronicles, said, “It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and world) TV that is Doctor Who. What’s not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and ‘the Fam’; another one off the bucket list.”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, added, “We were delighted to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the drama filled two-part finale. Their wide-ranging talent and versatility as actors help bring series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. They were an absolute joy to work with and we can’t wait for viewers to see them in action.”