Disneyland Fight Combatant Gets Six Months; Arrest Warrants Issued For Others Who Skipped Court Date

A man who was seen beating family members in the viral video of a fight at Disneyland in July pleaded guilty today and immediately was sentenced to six months in jail. Two others involved in the brawl failed to appear for their court date in Fullerton, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Avery Robinson of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to one felony count and multiple misdemeanors in a plea deal with Orange County prosecutors. He originally faced five felony charges and nine misdemeanors over the fight at the Anaheim park.

His sister, Andrea Robinson, and her husband, Daman Petrie, both of Compton, failed to appear before Orange County Superior Court Judge Scott Steiner and now are fugitives from justice. She was charged with five misdemeanors, and he faced one misdemeanor count of battery.

The couple also missed their arraignment in September.

The trio were involved in an ugly brawl in the Mickey’s Toontown area of Disneyland in Anaheim, and a video of the fight went viral. In the clip, Andrea Robinson is seen spitting at her brother, who proceeded to attack her and later her husband, as some bystanders tried in vain to intervene.

When security guards asked the family to leave, there was more violence, prosecutors alleged. Avery Robinson is accused of attempting to hit a Disneyland security guard with his vehicle as he drove away and threatening to kill his sister and Petrie by allegedly simulating having a gun in his hand, prosecutors said. It was unclear what sparked the fight, which spilled out into the theme park’s fabled Main Street. One of the children with the family was carried away from the brawl by a bystander.

Police began an investigation says later.

Anita Bennett and City News Service contributed to this report.