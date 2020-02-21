Disney Television Studios Taps Kim Williams & Dylann Brander Gunning As VPs Of Casting

Disney Television Studios is expanding its casting executive team adding Kim Williams and Dylann Brander Gunning as VPs of Casting for Fox 21 Television Studios and ABC Studios, respectively.

“Kim and Dylann both have incredible instinct and taste, and I’ve been fortunate to have them work on several of our studio’s projects as independent casting directors. I’ve had my eye on them for years, and jumped at the opportunity to bring them into the Disney Television Studios fold as we build out our incredibly talented team,” said EVP Casting of Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, Sharon Klein.

Williams will report into Lindsey Kasabian, head of casting for Fox 21 Television Studios, and Gunning will report into Jonathan Bluman, head of casting for ABC Studios.

Williams joined ABC as director of casting in 2019, working on projects for the network, Disney+ and ABC Studios, including For Life, Baker and the Beauty and Single Parents.

As an independent casting director, she worked on Greg Berlanti’s All American, Narcos, The Bernie Mac Show and Martin, and several Tyler Perry movies and series including Diary of a Mad Black Woman and feature films including My Little One and Payment Received. Williams worked on The HBO Access Project, allowing her to guide casting while mentoring creative minds from diverse backgrounds for over eight projects. Previously, at Paramount Pictures and Television, Williams oversaw the casting for Annihilation, Looking for Alaska, Jack Reacher: Never Look Back, Baywatch starring Zac Efron, Shooter, The Alienist and Grease: Live! While at Fox, Williams served as director of casting on shows including Prison Break, Glee, and Sarah Conner Chronicles. Prior to that, Williams spent close to a decade at HBO as a director of casting.

Gunning joined the ABC Studios casting department in August of last year, where her oversight includes both ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios pilots and series.

Gunning is currently the casting executive on ABC pilots including Rebel, starring Katey Sagal and thirtysomething(else), the sequel to the Emmy and Golden Globe winning series. She also oversaw the upcoming series The Mighty Ducks for Disney+ with Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez. Her casting oversight includes the recently released series High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz and Little Fires Everywhere starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. She is the casting executive on A Million Little Things, For Life, and the upcoming season 2 of Godfather of Harlem, which stars Forest Whitaker. Prior to joining ABC Studios, she and Megan Branman formed Branman/Brander Casting, with series that included the original cast of How I Met Your Mother, Life, The Gifted, Falling Skies, Law & Order: Los Angeles, APB, Salem, The Cleaner, and Gang Related.