Disney Sets Streaming Release Plan For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, More

Disney says The Mandalorian will return with its second season in October, with Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering in August and WandaVision in December.

CEO Bob Iger delivered those updates — winking at “a certain child” (aka Baby Yoda) in The Mandalorian — along with a raft of streaming metrics and plans for the evolution of Disney+ during a conference call with analysts. Disney beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue in the to first quarter.

The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spinoff series brought to the screen by Lion King and Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, was the signature series for Disney+, which launched last November 12. Disney has not broken out any viewership information around the show as of yet. Notably in a previously binge-oriented streaming marketplace, The Mandalorian has released episodes on a weekly basis and Disney executives have indicated they will stay with that strategy.

Iger said there is a “possibility” of extending the realm of The Mandalorian and hinted the show itself could have more than one more season in it. The company is looking at “infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series,” the CEO mused.

Most questions from analysts during the call centered on streaming. “The interest and affinity with the Disney brand has risen” due to the launch of Disney+, Iger said. At 28.6 million paid subscribers as of February 3, Disney+ after a little less than three months in the U.S. and three other countries, is nearly halfway to the low end of the company’s 5-year goal of 60 million to 90 million subscribers. By the end of March, it will also be up in running in the UK, Western Europe and India.

Asked about which titles are being sampled most on the new service, Iger said Pixar and musicals are “doing really well,” as are titles from the other main verticals like Star Wars and Marvel. “It validates the concepts of putting those brands together,” he said.