Disney+ Opens Pre-Sale Offer In The UK, Sets Originals Premieres But No Word On ‘The Simpsons’

Disney has opened a pre-sale offer for subscriptions to its Disney+ streaming service in the UK and revealed which originals will be available at launch, although there’s no word on its plan for The Simpsons.

The Hollywood studio is offering customers the chance to sign up to the service for £49.99 for a year, a discount on the £59.99 regular annual subscription price. This price is available until March 23, the day before its UK launch.

The service comes to the UK over five months since its launch in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands.

The slate of Disney+ Originals from launch includes as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Marvel’s Hero Project, Encore!, Disney Fairytale Weddings, Be Our Chef, Pick of the Litter, Shop Class and The Imagineering Story. The seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be available as will movies including Lady and the Tramp, Togo, Stargirl, Timmy Failure and One Day at Disney and shorts such as Forky Asks A Question, Family Sundays, Lamp Life, Pixar in Real Life, Sparkshorts and Short Circuit.

However, there remains question marks over whether the platform will air The Simpsons. In the U.S. Disney+ launched thirty seasons of the classic animated comedy but it’s thought that existing licensing deals in the UK, namely with Sky and Channel 4, may have complicated Homer and Marge’s debut on the British version of the service.

The platform will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, while additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.