Disney Parks’ Top ‘Hopper’ Pass Crosses $200 Mark

The price of one kind of premium Disney theme parks’ day pass has shot above the $200 mark for the first time.
The so-called one-day hopper ticket, which lets fans visit Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure, now costs $209 on peak days, usually weekends, up from $199. It’s part of a new five-tier pricing plan that charges more when demand is strongest and that comes months after a major expansion.
Moves in Disney’s park ticket prices are one of the few stories covered equally as avidly in the Hollywood trade press, business publications and sites from Travel + Leisure and The Points Guys.
The price of two-park hopper tickets on low-demand days rose to $159 from $154.
The price of a basic one-day ticket to visit Disneyland or California Adventure is flat at $104. It rose to $154 from $149 on peak days.
Related Story
'Loki': Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Marvel Series On Disney+
The MaxPass, which lets people jump lines by digitally booking reservations, increased to $20 from $15. MaxPass now includes 20 rides and attractions. Two were added Tuesday – Autopia in Disneyland and Monster, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue, in Disney California Adventure. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will be added soon, according to the company’s website.
The cheapest annual pass, the Select Pass, rose 5% to $419 from $399. The most expensive annual pass, which includes parks in Anaheim and Orlando with no blackout dates, went up 13%, to $2,199 from $1,949.
Ticket prices were last raised just over a year ago right before the opening of $1 billion-plus Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion – a mock alien spaceport spanning 14 acres.
Disney’s latest quarterly earnings showed an 8% uptick in park revenue and a 2% bump in attendance.
The parks division in general is facing a tough headwinds as the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China caused Disney to temporarily shutter parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.