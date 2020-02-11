Disney Parks’ Top ‘Hopper’ Pass Crosses $200 Mark

The price of one kind of premium Disney theme parks’ day pass has shot above the $200 mark for the first time.

The so-called one-day hopper ticket, which lets fans visit Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure, now costs $209 on peak days, usually weekends, up from $199. It’s part of a new five-tier pricing plan that charges more when demand is strongest and that comes months after a major expansion.

Moves in Disney’s park ticket prices are one of the few stories covered equally as avidly in the Hollywood trade press, business publications and sites from Travel + Leisure and The Points Guys.

The price of two-park hopper tickets on low-demand days rose to $159 from $154.

The price of a basic one-day ticket to visit Disneyland or California Adventure is flat at $104. It rose to $154 from $149 on peak days.

The MaxPass, which lets people jump lines by digitally booking reservations, increased to $20 from $15. MaxPass now includes 20 rides and attractions. Two were added Tuesday – Autopia in Disneyland and Monster, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue, in Disney California Adventure. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will be added soon, according to the company’s website.

The cheapest annual pass, the Select Pass, rose 5% to $419 from $399. The most expensive annual pass, which includes parks in Anaheim and Orlando with no blackout dates, went up 13%, to $2,199 from $1,949.

Ticket prices were last raised just over a year ago right before the opening of $1 billion-plus Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion – a mock alien spaceport spanning 14 acres.

Disney’s latest quarterly earnings showed an 8% uptick in park revenue and a 2% bump in attendance.

The parks division in general is facing a tough headwinds as the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China caused Disney to temporarily shutter parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.