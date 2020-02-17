Disney Strikes Multi-Year Film & TV Deal With Nordic Entertainment Group

Disney has struck a multi-year film and TV deal with Nordic Entertainment Group that covers the latter’s Viaplay streaming service and linear channels.

The contract extension will give Viaplay and Viasat pay-TV channels the exclusive first-pay window for 20th Century Studios’s latest blockbuster films from in the Nordic region. The slate includes Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari and the most recent installment in the Terminator franchise.

The deal also includes new and established ABC series such as Grey’s Anatomy and a wide selection of popular 20th Century Studios library films. In addition, Disney’s boutique of channels including Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will continue to be available to Viasat subscribers across the Nordic region.

ABC sci-fi mystery thriller Emergence and The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble will also be included as part of the arrangement.

It’s not clear whether the launch of Disney+ in the region later this summer will have any knock off effect on the relationship between the two companies, but as part of other content agreements with Disney, Viaplay offers over 4,000 episodes of shows such as 24 and Prison Break via a Fox+ service and over 600 documentary episodes via a National Geographic+ service.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer, said, “This agreement will extend our relationship with Disney to nearly 20 years and showcases both the popularity of their content with our viewers and the fantastic viewing experiences available on Viaplay and Viasat. We will now show even more of the world’s biggest films and series for years to come.”

Hans van Rijn, SVP and Country Manager of The Walt Disney Company Nordic, added, “We are delighted to extend and expand our content partnership with NENT Group as we together look to bring Nordic audiences more original stories across more screens from the legendary 20th Century Studios. Furthermore, we are thrilled to continue to offer Viasat subscribers our full portfolio of the Disney TV channels.”