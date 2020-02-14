Disney Hires Former BBC Exec For Euro & Africa Originals Role

Disney has hired former BBC exec Liam Keelan in a new original productions role across Europe and Africa.

Keelan, who left BBC Studios’ scripted division last year, has joined in the new role of vice president, original productions, television, Europe and Africa. He will oversee commissioning across its linear channels and upcoming streaming service Disney+.

The hire comes as Disney is set to launch Disney+ in UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland at the end of March. He is set to join next month and will report to Diego Londono, executive VP of media networks and content.

Keelan joined BBC Studios, then known as BBC Worldwide in 2013 and oversaw investment in scripted shows including Doctor Who and Luther.

Before that he was controller of daytime for BBC’s linear channels. Keelan’s hire was first reported by British trade magazine Broadcast.