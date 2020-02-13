Disney Channels Worldwide’s Head Of Marketing John Rood To Depart

EXCLUSIVE: John Rood will be leaving his post as SVP Marketing for Disney Channels Worldwide after three and a half years — and a 14-year combined tenure at the Walt Disney company — to pursue new ventures. Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, announced Rood’s departure this morning in a company memo. (you can read it in full at the bottom of the story.) Marsh is expected to start a search for Rood’s replacement, looking at internal and external candidates.

Initially, Rood’s attention will be focused on supporting Formidable Joy, the non-profit organization founded by his wife Cindee, which has provided clean water to over 100,000 people across Malawi in schools, villages, hospitals and refugee camps.

"For all of us who know John, we know that helping others is his true pathway to purpose, meaning and happiness—all of the things that people look for in life but are so hard to find. So I have deep respect for his immediate plan, which is to devote time to his family's philanthropic passion of providing access to clean water in Malawi, Africa," Marsh said.

Rood was named SVP, Marketing, Disney Channels Worldwide, in 2016, having consulted exclusively for the company the previous year. His overall Disney tenure also includes a ten-year span (2000-10) most recently as SVP and head of Marketing, ABC Family from 2004-10. From 2010-14, he was EVP at DC Entertainment at Warner Bros., and served in other marketing roles at Warner Bros. from 1993-2000.

“I am looking forward to devoting more time and energy towards charitable good works in addition to exploring other ways to innovate in the fast-changing media business. I have much gratitude to Gary for the opportunity, and such confidence in and admiration for the Disney Channel Marketing department.”

Here is Marsh’s memo to the Disney Channels Worldwide staff:

Dear Team –

Wanted to share with you that, after a collective 14 years with the Walt Disney Company, our marketing guru, John Rood, is leaving Disney Channel next month.

As a member of my senior team for the past 3+ years, John’s insightful and strategic perspective has been key in re-shaping and re-focusing our marketing team and its efforts.

Most importantly, he assembled and led an incredible group of people — from On-Air, Off-Channel, Partnership Marketing, Brand Development — who will continue to fulfill DCWW’s inventive and ambitious marketing plans as we transform and adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

Please join me in thanking John, and wishing him much success ahead.

Gary