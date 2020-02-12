Richard Wong To Direct Adaptation Of ’29 Dates’ From NY Times Bestselling Author Melissa De La Cruz At Disney+

Richard Wong, whose Ravi Patel-Gabourey Sidibe road trip comedy Come As You Are was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn last fall, is attached to direct an adaptation of Melissa de La Cruz’s at Disney+.

I hear it’s very early days for this project with rewrites currently underway. The book was adapted by Lauren Moon who Wong will work closely with to supervise the next draft. There are no immediate plans for the movie to go into production or audition actors. Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman will produce. Wong is repped by Verve, Ragna Nervik Management and Hansen Jacobson.

29 Dates follows 16-year old Jisu Kim who struggles against the academic pressure exerted by her ambitious parents, who also set her up on a number of seon (matchmaker) dates to meet appropriate young men from Seoul to San Francisco. The book has been compared to Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and lauded for its depiction of characters from a range of ethnicities as well as its accurate cultural details of Korean life, along with its surprise romantic ending. The book is from Inkyard Press/Harlequin, a division of HarperCollins.

Wong previously wrote and directed the award-winning cult favorite indie film, Colma: The Musical, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award Nomination for the Someone to Watch Award.