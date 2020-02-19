Dish Network Lost 194,000 Pay TV Subscribers In Q4, Fewer Than The Year Before

Click to Skip Ad
Dish Networks lost 194,000 pay-TV subs last quarter.

Satellite TV provider Dish Network said Wednesday net pay-TV subscribers dropped by 194,000 in the fourth quarter to about 12 million, including 9.4 million for DISH TV subs and 2.59 million for Sling TV.

But the Denver-based company reported a net decrease of 334,000 in the year-ago quarter, so the loss has narrowed year-over-year.

Dish said net income rose to $389 million, or 69 cents a share- beating consensus by a nickel – from $337 million, or 64 cents the year before. Revenue eased to $3.24 billion from $3.31 billion.

ARPU, or average revenue per user, a key metric rose to $87.02 from $85.55.

The shares were up 1.72% in pre-market trade, after notching gains of 3.3% on Tuesday.

The company is holding a conference call with investor at noon to discuss the numbers. Pay TV earnings help Wall Street and the industry determine how and how quickly subscribers are migrating from traditional programming bundles. Dish is in a particularly interesting moment as it is poised to enter the wireless market with a nationwide consumer offering and standalone 5G broadband network following the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. The two companies have agreed to sell assets to Dish that it will use to springboard its wireless launch.

Other big pay-TV companies like Comcast, Charter and Altice USA have also launched wireless operations in a move to diversify revenue sources.

 

 

 

 

